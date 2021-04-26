Archery Couple Deepika Kumari & Atanu Das win individual gold, India bag 4 medals.
India Wrap up winning four medals in Archery Recurve event at Archery World cup.
Deepika Kumari won gold in the women's individual recurve event
She defeated USA's Mackenzie Brown in a shoot-off (5-5) in the final
Third Gold medal for Deepika Kumari.
This was Deepika's third individual World Cup gold medal after 2012 and 2018
In men's individual recurve event, Atanu Das beat Spain's Daniel Castro 6-4 in the final.
This was Atanu's first-ever individual gold medal in Archery World Cup
Earlier that day mixed pair duo Atanu Das and Ankita a bagged a bronze Medal.
The pair duo defeated USA 6-2 with yet another fightback at Los Arcos.
Indian women's recurve team, comprising Deepika, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari, defeated Mexico.
Indian Women's recurve team defeated Mexico 5-4 (27-26) in an intriguing final to grab a gold medal.
India finishes with an outstanding run at the Archery World Cup Stage I in Guatemala City.
Indian team bagged three gold medals and bronze medal to finish off the campaign, the married couple of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das both winning gold in their individual event.
