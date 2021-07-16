Ind vs Sri Lanka: ODI history and records
By Ankur Singh
India has played Sri Lanka the most in their ODI cricket history.
Historically, India has played 159 ODIs against Sri Lanka with India winning 91 and Sri Lanka winning 56.
As we wait for the series to begin, let's take a look at some of the most interesting stats and records from the past.
Highest Team Total 414/7 (India in 2009)
Most Successful Run Chase- 332 (Sri Lanka in 2009)
Lowest Team- 54 (India in 2000)
Most Runs Overall- Sachin Tendulkar (3113 runs)
Best Batting Average- Shikhar Dhawan (70.2)
Highest Individual Score- Rohit Sharma (264)
Most Wickets Overall- Muttiah Muralitharan (74 Wickets)
Best Bowling Spell- Muttiah Muralitharan (7/30)
