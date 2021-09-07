Ind vs Eng: Team India scripts a historic test win at the Oval
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Indian defeated England in the fourth test by 157 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match.
This is the first time India has won two Tests in a series in England since 1986.
With this win, Virat Kohli became the second Indian captain after Kapil Dev to register two Test wins in a series in England.
The Indian bowling attack overpowered England once again in the series as they bowled brilliantly even on a dead pitch on the 5th day of the test.
During the test, Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to pick 100 test wickets after dismissing Ollie Pope.
In the first innings, the Indian captain Virat Kohli achieved the fate of becoming the fastest cricketer to complete 23000 International runs.
Rohit Sharma was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant knock of 127 in overcast conditions.
