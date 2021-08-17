Ind vs Eng: Indian pace attack overpowers England to win the second test
By Ankur Singh
India won the second Test by 151 runs, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
England were bowled out for 120 in 51.5 overs while chasing a target of 272, with skipper Joe Root top-scoring with 33.
During an unbroken record 9th-wicket stand, the Indian pace combo of Bumrah and Shami added 89 crucial runs.
KL Rahul was adjudged man of the match for his brilliant match-winning century in the first innings.
Virat Kohli became only the third Indian captain to win a Test at Lord's after Kapil Dev & MS Dhoni.
The young Mohammed Siraj bowled his heart out in the second innings and took 4 crucial wickets.
With the win at Lords, Virat Kohli is now the 4th most successful captain in Test history with 37 wins.
