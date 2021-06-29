ICC Men's T20 World Cup shifted to UAE and Oman.
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The T20 World Cup, scheduled to be played in October-November, has been officially moved from India to UAE and Oman.
The Bridge
However, BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) will remain the hosting board.
The Bridge
The step is taken due to the health safety concerns posed by COVID-19.
The Bridge
Click here
BCCI will now work with ICC to finalize the World Cup schedule along with an eye on remained of this year's IPL.
The Bridge
The IPL was stopped midway this summer amid the devastating second wave of Covid 19.
The Bridge
The T20 World Cup will likely start in Oman in the third week of October after the IPL final.
The Bridge
Read more