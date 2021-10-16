ICC Men's T-20 World Cup winners
By- Keyur Jain
2007 (India)
The Indian cricket team won the first ever T20 World Cup. India won the tournament by defeating Pakistan in the final, captained by MS Dhoni
2009 (Pakistan)
In 2009, Pakistan won the world cup in England
2010 (England)
England finally won their first ICC trophy in 2010, defeating Australia in the finals
2012 (West Indies)
In 2012, the Caribbeans won their first T-20 World Cup after defeating Sri Lanka in the finals
2014 (Sri Lanka)
Sri Lanka became the third Asian team to win the ICC T-20 World Cup in 2014, defeating India in the finals
2016 (West Indies)
The West Indies became the first team in history to win the T20 World Cup twice, exhibiting their dominance in T-20 cricket. In the finals, they defeated England
