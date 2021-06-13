How world football united for Christian Eriksen
By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge
It was a night where everyone prayed for one man, Players, medical staff, fans, and countless other individuals stepped in to lend a helping hand.
The Bridge
It was one greatest moment where the world stood together and showed the way for the Beautiful Game to take center stage.
The Danish Wall
The Danish Wall
This will go down as one of the most iconic moments of all time. They covered the whole scene from the camera.
The Bridge
Heroics of Captain Kjaer
Kjaer is credited to ensured Eriksen received the necessary first aid before allowing the medical staff to take over.
The Bridge
Schmeichel's unseen heroics
Kasper Schmeichel made his way to the other end of the field to console Eriksen's wife.
The Bridge
Medical promptness
Medical staff once again showed the world the benefits of timely care involved in their work.
The Bridge
Anthony Taylor's timely intervention
Anthony Taylor did not showed any signs of indecisiveness. It took less than 5 seconds to realized what was happening to direct the medical team.
The Bridge
Fans chanting 'Christian Eriksen'
A video that went viral, when the Finnish fans chanted 'Christian'. They received a reply from Danish fans at the other end of the stadium saying 'Eriksen'.
The Bridge
Finnish flags to cover the medical work
Finish fans thrown flag to the medical staff from the stands to cover medical work.
The Bridge
Finlands' subdued celebration
Joel Pohjanpalo scored goal in Finland's its first-ever win in its major tournament. chose not to celebrate and put his hands up to signify.
The Bridge
Solidarity from across the world
Right from Germany's group photo taken during their training session, to fan and player appeals and prayers on social media.
The Bridge
Tap here to read more