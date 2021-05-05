How will IPL players return home?
By Neelajit Sarkar
Australia
The Australian government had banned all travellers from India, until May 15.
Bangladesh
No air travel, ground border open with 14-day quarantine
New Zealand
Citizens are allowed with 14-day quarantine
South Africa
The players are allowed to enter but, will have to undergo quarantine in their own homes, once they return to their country
United Kingdom
Only nationals and residents are allowed, with 10-day quarantine and 2 tests during the qurantine
