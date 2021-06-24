How Virat Kohli fared as a captain in WTC?
Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The two-year-long tournament WTC has finally ended and New Zealand became the first World Champions by beating India.
The young Indian team did well in the entire tournament under Virat Kohli's captaincy.
Virat Kohli has won 10 matches in WTC as a captain and lost five.
3 out of the five lost matches have been against New Zealand including the World Test Championship Finals.
Under Kohli, India did not play a single draw in WTC, which shows that Virat always pushes his team for the result.
Virat Kohli averaged 42.45 in 24 innings in the WTC which is not as much as one would have expected from Kohli.
Despite having a win percentage of over 70 percent as a captain, Virat's captaincy is once again is in question as this is the third time when the team has failed under Virat Kohli in a big ICC event.
Despite all criticism, Virat's team beat other top teams like Australia an England.
