How USA's Sunisa Lee overcame personal tragedies to qualify for Tokyo Olympics.
By Ankur Singh
From an early age, Lee oozed raw talent and fearlessness, which caught the eye of Jess Graba, a coach at Midwest Gymnastics.
Lee made her first appearance at a big level under Graba's guidance when she made into the US junior national team in 2016.
Lee was born to immigrant parents who moved to the US from Laos.
Her abilities as a gymnast, especially her bar routine, are incredible
Just before Sunisa Lee was to leave for the national championships in Kansas City her father had an accident that injured his spinal cord, paralyzing him from the chest down initially.
This hard time too did not stop Lee and she went ahead and competed, finishing second to Biles in the all-around and establishing herself as a medal contender for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
The composure Lee has shown so far at worlds gives little hint of her personal turmoil or the growing expectations on her.
