Honest medal prediction for India at the Tokyo Olympics

By Ankur Singh
The Bridge

Gold Medal

Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhury- Shooting (Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol)
The Bridge

Silver Medal

Saurabh Chaudhury - Shooting (Men's 10m Air Pistol)
The Bridge

Silver Medal

Manu Bhaker - Shooting (Women's 10m Air Pistol)
The Bridge

Click here

Silver Medal

Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting (Women's 49KG)
The Bridge

Silver Medal

Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling (Women's 53 KG)
The Bridge

Silver Medal

Amit Panghal — Boxing (Men's 52KG)
The Bridge

Bronze Medal

Atanu Das & Deepika Kumari - Archery (Mixed team event)
The Bridge

Bronze Medal

Bajrang Punia — Wrestling (Men's 65KG)
The Bridge

Read more