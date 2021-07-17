Honest medal prediction for India at the Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
Gold Medal
Manu Bhaker & Saurabh Chaudhury- Shooting (Mixed Team 10m Air Pistol)
Silver Medal
Saurabh Chaudhury - Shooting (Men's 10m Air Pistol)
Silver Medal
Manu Bhaker - Shooting (Women's 10m Air Pistol)
Silver Medal
Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting (Women's 49KG)
Silver Medal
Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling (Women's 53 KG)
Silver Medal
Amit Panghal — Boxing (Men's 52KG)
Bronze Medal
Atanu Das & Deepika Kumari - Archery (Mixed team event)
Bronze Medal
Bajrang Punia — Wrestling (Men's 65KG)
