Top wicket takers in the history of IPL
Look at the top wicket takers in IPL history
Anshi Doshi
The Bridge
1.Dwayne Bravo
Dwayne bravo with 180 wickets is now the highest wicket taker in the history of IPL.
The Bridge
2.Lasith Malinga
Lasith Malinga has taken record 170 wickets in 122 IPL games that he has played.
The Bridge
3.Amit Mishra
The third highest wicket-taker in the history of IPL, Mishra has taken 166 wickets in 154 games.
The Bridge
4.Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal equaled Piyush Chawla’s tally of 157 wickets in the ongoing 2022 edition and with 158 wickets surpassed him.
The Bridge
5.Piyush Chawla
The experienced right arm leg break bowler is number 5 on the list with 157 wickets.
The Bridge
6.Ravichandran Ashwin
The Rajasthan Royals allrounder has 153 wickets to his name and is the 6th highest wicket taker.
The Bridge
7.Bhuvneshwar Kumar
The ‘Swing King’ has taken 152 wickets.
The Bridge