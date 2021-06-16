Highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship 2019-21
By Neelajit Sarkar
Jack Leach
Matches - 10 Wickets - 40
Jofra Archer
Matches - 11 Wickets - 40
Mitchell Starc
Matches - 10 Wickets - 44
Anrich Nortje
Matches - 11 Wickets - 46
Josh Hazlewood
Matches - 11 Wickets - 48
Tim Southee
Matches - 10 Wickets - 51
Nathan Lyon
Matches - 14 Wickets - 56
Ravichandran Ashwin
Matches - 13 Wickets - 67
Stuart Broad
Matches - 17 Wickets - 69
Pat Cummins
Matches - 14 Wickets - 70
