Highest wicket-taker in World Test Championship 2019-21

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

Jack Leach

Matches - 10 Wickets - 40
The Bridge

Jofra Archer

Matches - 11 Wickets - 40
The Bridge

Mitchell Starc

Matches - 10 Wickets - 44
The Bridge

CLICK HERE

Anrich Nortje

Matches - 11 Wickets - 46
The Bridge

Josh Hazlewood

Matches - 11 Wickets - 48
The Bridge

Tim Southee

Matches - 10 Wickets - 51
The Bridge

Nathan Lyon

Matches - 14 Wickets - 56
The Bridge

Ravichandran Ashwin

Matches - 13 Wickets - 67
The Bridge

Stuart Broad

Matches - 17 Wickets - 69
The Bridge

Pat Cummins

Matches - 14 Wickets - 70
The Bridge

Tap here for more