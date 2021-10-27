Highest team totals in T20 World Cup
By Ankur Singh
Sri Lanka: 260/6
Sri Lanka amassed a massive 260-run total against Kenya in the seventh match of the inaugural T20 World Cup.
England: 230/8
England chased down South Africa's total of 229, which stands as the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history.
South Africa: 229
South Africa posted 229 runs playing against England in the 2016 T20 World Cup which is the third-highest total in the T20 World Cup.
India: 218/4
India posted a massive total of 218 against England courtesy to Yuvraj's six sixes, India won that game by 18 runs.
South Africa: 211/8
The fifth-highest total also goes to the South African team in the 2009 T20 World Cup against Scotland.
South Africa: 209/5
South Africa posted 209 runs playing against Afghanistan in the 2016 T20 World Cup which is the third-highest total in the T20 World Cup.
