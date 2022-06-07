Highest scores by Indian Batters in T20 cricket
Rohit Sharma
Sharma has scored 4 centuries in his T20 career with best score 118
Rohit Sharma
With a strike rate of 181.96 Sharma smashed 111 not out against west Indies
KL Rahul
Rahul has 2 not out hundreds in his name, with the best being 110*.
Rohit Sharma
Sharma striked 17 boundaries giving a total of 106 runs against SA.
KL Rahul
Rahul hit 101* against the english bowling line-up in just 54 deliveries.
Suresh Raina
With a strike rate of 178.57, Raina had smashed a total of 101 playing against England.
Rohit Sharma
With a strike rate of 178.57 Sharma scored a sum of 100* against England
