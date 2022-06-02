Highest Runscorers for Indian cricket team
Sachin Tendulkar
In his 23 year career Tendulkar has scored distinct sum of 34357 runs
Rahul Dravid
Popularly known as “The Wall”, Dravid in his International career has scored a sum of 24064
Virat Kohli
The run machine has the third highest total of 23650 runs and still increasing
Saurav Ganguly
One of the most sucessful captains, Ganguly with 38 hundreds and 106 fifties, has scored 18433 runs
M S Dhoni
Although being the best Finisher, Dhoni has smashed a total of 17092 runs with not out in 141 innings
Virendra Sehwag
With the highest of all in an innings of 319, Sehwag has attained a sum of 16892 runs
Rohit Sharma
With his personal best 264 in an innings, Sharma has contributed 15733 runs in Indian Team
Azharuddin
Azhar has scored 15593 runs off 455 innings played
Sunil Gavaskar
In his 16 year career Gavaskar has put a sum of 13214 on the scoreboard
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj has smashed 11686 runs off just 388 innings played for India
