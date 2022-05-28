Highest Run scores for Indian Women's team
The Bridge
Mithali Raj
Having made her debut in 1999, her 23 year cricketing career has aggregated 7805 runs make her distant No. 1 in Run scoring
Harmanpreet Kaur
With 100 innings played off 118 matches, Kaur has made 2982 runs in her International Career.
Anjum Chopra
Former Indian Captain, Chopra has scored 2856 off just 112 innings played.
Smriti Mandhana
The all time favorite, Mandhana started her International career in 2013, which got her a mark of 2788 runs
Punam Raut
This all rounder, made her debut in 2009, and since then, Raut has scored 2299 off mere 73 innings
Jaya Sharma
The left handed batter and Right arm Medium Pacer, in her short career of 6 years has put 2091 runs on scoreboard
Deepti Sharma
From the year 2014, all rounder Deepti has scored 1782 off 67 innings and has never failed to deliver in international matches
