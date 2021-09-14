Highest run scorers of IPL 2021 so far
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Shikhar Dhawan
Dhawan has scored 380 runs in 8 innings with an average of 54.28 with the highest score of 92.
The Bridge
KL Rahul
The right-hander is just behind Shikhar with a total score of 331 in 7 innings at an average of 66 with the top score being 91.
The Bridge
Faf Du Plessis
The South-African looked in top form in the first phase of the IPL 2021 as he scored a total of 320 runs in 7 innings for CSK.
The Bridge
Prithvi Shaw
The youngster carried his good form from the domestic circuit to the 14th edition of IPL. Till now he has scored 308 runs in 8 innings with the highest score of 82.
The Bridge
Sanju Samson
Sanju looked in top-notch from the beginning of the 14th edition of the IPL. Sanju has scored 277 runs in 7 innings with the highest scores of 119.
The Bridge
Mayank Agarwal
The Punjab opener gave a good start to his team constantly in the 14th edition of IPL by scoring 260 runs in 7 innings at an average of 43.
The Bridge
Jos Buttler
The Royal's wicket-keeper batsman has scored 254 runs in 7 innings with the highest score being 124 so far in the 14th edition of the IPL.
The Bridge
