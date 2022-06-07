Highest ranked Indian badminton players
Anshi Doshi
PV Sindhu-WR7
She is one of India’s most successful sports persons having won several medals at the highest stage for India.
Satwik/Chirag-WR8
The star doubles duo played a pivotal role in India’s historic Thomas Cup win recently.
Lakshya Sen-WR9
The young Indian star is former world junior number 1 and also has won gold medal at the asian junior championships.
Kidambi Srikanth-WR11
He was ranked 1 in 2018 and was also awarded with Padma Shri in the same year.
Sai Praneeth-WR19
Sai Praneeth was honored with the Arjuna Award in 2019.
