Highest goal scorers for Indian hockey team
Dhyan Chand
The hockey "wizard", Major Dhyan Chand scored 570 goals in 185 matches from 1926- 1949.
Balbir Singh
With his unbeaten Olympic record for most goals scored by an individual in an Olympic men's hockey final, he has record total of 246 goals.
Dhanraj Pillay
The former Captian has scored around 170 goals in his career
V. R. Raghunath
VR Raghunath's retirement came in 2017 ending a career that produced 132 goals in 228 appearances
Rupinderpal Singh
The only active player, and star drag-flicker has about 119 goals in his international career
Sandeep Singh
The "Flicker Singh" has hit a mark of 110 goals in his career despite of career threatening injuries
