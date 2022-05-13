Highest goal scorers for Indian women's football team
Anshi Doshi
Bala Devi-52 goals
The first Indian woman footballer to bag a contract with a foreign club, singing for Scottish club Rangers FC
Sasmita Malik-40 goals
Sasmita Mallik is an Indian women's footballer who played as a left winger for India women's national football team.
Yumnam Kamla Devi-33 goals
Yumnam Kamala Devi is an Indian professional footballer who plays as a midfielder and an occasional striker for the Indian team.
Oinam Bembem Devi-32 goals
She was nicknamed the Durga of Indian Football and is currently involved in spreading awareness about Women's football in India.
