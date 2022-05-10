Highest goal scorers for India in football
The Bridge
P.K. Banerjee – 15 goals in 45 games
P.K. Banerjee is also widely regarded as one of the best footballers India has produced.
Magan Singh Rajvi – 15 goals in 33 games
Magan Singh also played a role in India winning the bronze medal at the 1970 Asian Games.
Shabbir Ali – 23 goals in 66 games
Shabbir Ali is regarded as one of the finest Indian players from the 1970s and 1980s.
Jeje Lalpekhlua – 23 goals in 56 games
Jeje Lalpekhlua is one of only two players in this list who is still active.
Bhaichung Bhutia – 27 goals in 82 games
Bhaichung Bhutia is regarded as one of the best Indian footballers ever.
I.M Vijayan – 29 goals in 66 games
The Arjuna awardee is a former skipper of the national team as well.
Sunil Chhetri – 74 goals in 116 games
Sunil Chhetri leads the goal scorer’s charts. The 36-year-old is also the most-capped player for India.
