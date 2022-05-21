Highest Goal scorers in ISL history
Bartholomew Ogbeche
With the Goal Conversion rate of 22%, this Nigerian Striker has a record of 53 goals
Sunil Chhetri
The poster boy of Indian football,is the 2nd highest goalscorer with a record with 51 goals off 114 games.
Ferran Corominas
The midfielder, who was part of the Spanish youth side, kick-started his career in the Indian Super League in 2017 and has scored 48 goals in his short career
Roy Krishna
The striker was ATK FC’s top goalscorer during the 2019-20 season, with total record of 38 off 60 matches
Marcelo Pereira
The Brazilian Footballer, with Delhi Dynamos FC, he was the top scorer of Hero ISL 2016, 19 goal assists with a total of 34 goals
Iain Hume
This Canadian Footballer with his best ISL record of 11 goals off 16 matches, has total record of 35 goals in his ISL career
Nerijus Valskis
Nerijus was awarded the Golden Boot award as Chennaiyin FC in 2019-20 in his debut ISL, has 27 off 55 matches in his whole ISL career
