Highest goal scorers in I-League history
The Bridge
Ranti Martins
Martins is one of the best foreign players to play in the I-League, with a record 66 goals across all seasons.
The Bridge
Aser Pierrick Dipanda
Cameroonian professional footballer who plays as a forward for I-League club Aizawl, has recorded a total of 58 goals
The Bridge
Cornell Glen
Trinidadian former professional footballer has a sum of 51 goals in his I-League career
The Bridge
Willis Plaza
The center-forward, Wills has 40 goals off 66 matches in total and is currently playing with Aizawal FC
The Bridge
Darryl Duffy
In his I-League career, Darryl has scored 40 goals off 68 matches
The Bridge
Katsumi Yusa
This Japanese midfielder has scored 40 goals in 154 matches while playing in I-League
The Bridge
Odafe Okolie
Odafe being an all time leading goal scorer, has kicked about 39 goals out of just 60 matches played
The Bridge
Sunil Chhetri
The Indian football star, while playing with 2 clubs in I League has scored about 32 goals off 86 matches
The Bridge