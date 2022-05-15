Highest batting strike rate in IPL history
The Bridge
Andre Russell-179.28
Attacking all-rounder from the Caribbean, Andre Russell is one of the most sought-after talents at the Indian Premier League.
The Bridge
Sunil Narine-161.51
Sunil Philip Narine is a Trinidadian cricketer who plays internationally for the West Indies.
The Bridge
Shimron Hetmyer-156.29
He is the third West Indian on the list.
The Bridge
Virender Sehwag-155.44
Sehwag played 104 matches for Delhi Daredevils and Kings XI Punjab
The Bridge
Chris Morris-155.28
A naturally gifted athlete, Morris is capable of turning a game of cricket around with both bat and ball.
The Bridge
Glenn Maxwell-153.21
Glenn Maxwell was one of the three players retained by the RCB ahead of IPL 2022.
The Bridge
Nicholas Pooran-152.64
Nicholas Pooran currently captains the West Indies cricket team in limited overs cricket.
The Bridge