Hasaranga bags his first T20 WC hat-trick
By Ankur Singh
Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga took a hat-trick in Super 12's fixture against South Africa at Sharjah.
He became the third bowler to take a hat-trick in T20 World Cup history.
Hasaranga's first victim was Aiden Markram, He dismissed Markram on the last delivery of the 14th over and kept his hat-trick chances alive.
Coming back in the 18th over, Hasaranga first dismissed Temba Bavuma on the first delivery of the over followed by Pretorius’s dismissal to clinch his maiden T20 hat-trick.
However, Hasaranga's heroics were not enough for Sri Lanka to beat South Africa.
He is the second bowler after Ireland's Curtis Campher to claim a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup 2021.
