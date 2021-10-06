Harshal Patel becomes Indian with the most wickets in an IPL season
By Ankur Singh
Harshal Patel Becomes The First Indian Bowler To Take 29 Wickets In An IPL Season.
Harshal completed the milestone in match 52 of the IPL 2021 against SRH.
He broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar's previous record of 27 wickets.
Harshal dismissed Wriddhiman Saha in the 18th over to go past Bhuvneshwar's record.
He picked 3 wickets in his 4 over spell to take his wicket tally to 29 wickets this season.
Harshal currently holds the purple cap in this edition of the IPL.
