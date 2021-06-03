Happy Birthday Rafael Nadal - 10 greatest wins of his career
By Neelajit Sarkar
French Open semi-final 2005
Nadal beat Federer 6-3 4-6 6-4 6-3
French Open final 2008
Nadal beat Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0
Wimbledon final 2008
Nadal beat Federer 6-4 6-4 6-7(5) 6-7(8) 9-7
Australian Open semi-final 2009
Nadal beat Verdasco 6-7(4) 6-4 7-6(2) 6-7(1) 6-4
U.S. Open final 2010
Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2
Monte Carlo 2012 final
Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-3 6-1
Wimbledon quarter-final 2018
Nadal beat Del Potro 7-5 6-7(7) 4-6 6-4 6-4
US Open quarter-final 2018
Nadal beat Thiem 0-6 6-4 7-5 6-7(4) 7-6(5)
French Open final 2019
Nadal beat Thiem 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1
US Open final 2019
Nadal beat Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4
