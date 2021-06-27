Gymnasts to watch out for at Tokyo games.

Uchimura has won three Olympic gold medals and four silver medals and is a 21-time World medalist. Uchimura had already cemented his position among the greatest gymnasts of all time by the 2012 London games.
The Bridge
Tang Xijing
China
The Bridge
Tang Xijing attracted international attention after becoming the all-around silver medalist at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships that was the highest win by a Chinese woman
The Bridge
Nikita Nagornyy
Russia
The Bridge
Nikita Nagornyy of Russia is the 2019 World All-Around Champion and won the silver medal at Rio 2016 in Men's Artistic Gymnastics Team all-around competition.
The Bridge
Angelina Melnikova
Russia
The Bridge
Melnikova has won team gold medals at the 2016 and 2018 European Championships. She was also a part of the Russian Team that clinched silver medals at the 2018 and 2019 World Championships.
The Bridge
Artur Dalaloyan
Russia
The Bridge
Artur Dalaloyan became the first Russian since 1999 to win the World All-Around Championship in 2018. Dalaloyan also finished second in the individual All-Around event at the 2019 World Championships behind teammate Nikita Nagornyy.