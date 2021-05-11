Greatest moments of Indian badminton
By Neelajit Sarkar
Prakash Padukone wins All England
Padukone at just age of 24, created history and became the first Indian to win the All England Open at Wembley Stadium 1980.
Pullela Gopichand wins All England
Pullela Gopichand’s triumph at the 2001 All England Open Badminton Championships will always be an integral chapter of Indian badminton history. Which leads to many talents up rise under him.
Saina wins bronze in Olympics 2012
The Olympic medal was truly a significant milestone for Indian badminton. Saina Nehwal became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic medal in badminton.
Sindhu wins silver in Olympics 2016
PV Sindhu created history by winning India’s first Olympic badminton silver, Sindhu put a spirited fight in the final at the Rio Olympics but ultimately ended up with a Olympic silver.
PV Sindhu wins World Championships 2019
PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win the world title after she registered a convincing win over Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara at the world championship.
Saina’s first Superseries triumph 2009 Indonesia Open
Saina Nehwal scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a Super Series, after she clinched the Indonesian Open title with a stunning victory over higher-ranked Lin Wang.
Srikanth Kidambi’s record-equalling fourth Superseries title 2017
Kidambi became the fourth player ever to win four Super Series titles in a year, he equaled the record held by Lee Chong Wei, Lin Dan, and Chen Long.
