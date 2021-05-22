Greatest comebacks in Indian sports
By Neelajit Sarkar
India Vs Australia, Test Match Eden Gardens 2001
India vs England, Lord's NatWest Series 2002
India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI, Rajkot Dec 15 2009, Sri Lanka tour of India
India vs. South Africa, 2nd ODI Johannesburg 2011, India tour of South Africa
Gopichand sustained Knee injury in 1994, returned to win 2001 All England Championship without losing a single game.
Sandeep Singh Comeback from Life Threatening Injury, returned to play and helped India to qualify for the Olympics after eight years.
Yuvraj Comeback from Cancer, scored 34 runs off 26 balls in the second Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Chennai.
Sania Mirza returned to the tennis circuit in 2020 after more than 2 years due to her pregnancy and injuries and won women's doubles title at Hobart International WTA event.
Odisha fc comeback after 11 goal thriller against East Bengal, Odisha Fc 6-5 East Bengal 2021.
