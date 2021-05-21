Greatest acts of sportsmanship in Indian Sports

During India vs Iran kabaddi final in 2014, one of the Iranian players, accidentally had her ‘hijab’ displaced. Indians stopped the game, circled around her and help her put it back.
The Bridge
PV Sindhu Sportsmanship Gesture
After 2016 Olympic final, Sindhu saddened by the narrow loss sat down on the court. She then went to Marin, lifting her to her feet, picked up her racquet which she had flung in excitement and laid it beside her.
The Bridge
Neeraj Chopra Handshake
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem shared a warm hand-shake after finishing first and third respectively in the javelin throw event at the 2018 Asian Games
The Bridge
Yogeshwar Dutt refused Silver to show respect
Yogeshwar Dutt won a bronze in 2012 Olympics, but the silver medallist Kudukhov was accused of doping charges that too after he died in an accident. Dutt refused to accept the silver medal to show his respect and for Kudukhov's family honor.
The Bridge
Birendra Lakra sporting Gesture
In the Asian Champions Trophy final when the ball touched Lakra's leg prompting the Pakistanis to attempt an appeal for a penalty corner. Lakra walked up to the referee and indicated that the ball had indeed touched his leg and requested him not to let Pakistan use up their last referral.
The Bridge
M.S. Dhoni helping Faf du Plessis
During a series in Indian in 2015, South Africa's Du Plessis attempted a slog, he fell over and pulled his hamstring. Dhoni could see he needed help stretching. He was the first one to volunteer and did not wait for the physio or South African teammates.