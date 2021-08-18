Great Paralympic moments from history
By Ankur Singh
Bebe Vio's dramatic victory at Rio 2016
Bebe was the only wheelchair fencer without arms and legs to compete in the Paralympic Games, and she burst into tears after her maiden victory during her Paralympic debut at Rio 2016.
USA's first gold medal in women's sitting volleyball
It was a matter of pride for the USA when they broke ROC's dominance to become the new Paralympic champions in London 2012.
Reigning champions of football-5-a-side
Brazil have dominated football-5-a-side since it was first introduced in Athens 2004 and they won their fourth consecutive title at Rio 2016.
Japan's first medal at wheelchair rugby
Japan's men's wheelchair rugby team beat Canada at Rio 2016 in the bronze medal play-off to win their first major medal and their first ever Paralympic medal.
ZHENG Tao, first gold at London 2012
The 'armless swimmer', Zheng brought Paralympic glory to the People's Republic of China when he won a gold medal in the 100m backstrokes (S6) during his debut at London 2012.
Rwanda men's sitting volleyball team qualify for London 2012
They became the first team from the nation to qualify for the Paralympic Games. Although they didn't win any medals, their story of triumph over adversity inspired the world.
KUNIEDA Shingo's first gold at Beijing 2008
The world no 1 men's wheelchair tennis player showed his dominance back in Beijing 2008 where he won gold in the single's event.
Trischa Zorn's 55th gold medal at Athens 2004
In the Greek capital, she won her 55th medal, making her one of the most successful Para athletes in the history.
