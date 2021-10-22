Golden Glove winners in ISL
By- Keyur Jain
The Bridge
2014: Jan Šeda (FC Goa)
The Czech goalkeeper made 42 saves in 14 games for FC Goa in it's first edition
The Bridge
2015: Apoula Edel (Chennaiyin FC)
In 13 games, the Armenian goalkeeper made 37 saves.
The Bridge
2016: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC)
Having played only six games, Amrinder had the best goals per minute ratio
The Bridge
Click here
2017–18: Subrata Pal (Jamshedpur FC)
He won the Golden Glove after keeping seven clean sheets in 18 games with a 102-minute goal-to-minute ratio
The Bridge
2018–19: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)
Gurpreet in his second ISL season managed to make 61 saves in 20 games
The Bridge
2019- 20: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Bengaluru FC)
Gurpreet won the golden glove for the second time in a row, making him the only player in ISL history to with the golden glove twice.
The Bridge
2020–21: Arindam Bhattacharya (ATK Mohun Bagan)
Arindam appeared in 23 matches for ATK Mohun Bagan, keeping 10 clean sheets and conceding only 17 goals.
The Bridge
Read more