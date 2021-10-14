Golden Boot winners in ISL
By- Keyur Jain
2014: Elano Blumer (Chennaiyin FC)
During the inaugural season of the ISL, Elano Blumer was the first player to win the Golden Boot award. In 11 games for Chennaiyin FC, he scored eight goals
2015: Stiven Mendoza (Chennaiyin FC)
In the second season, a player from Chennai FC won the golden boot once again. Stiven Mendoza was named the golden boot winner after scoring 13 goals in 16 games
2016: Marcelinho (Delhi Dynamos)
The Brazilian striker Marcelinho won the golden boot in the third season. He scored 10 goals in 15 games
2017-18: Ferrán Corominas (FC Goa)
Ferrán Corominas won the Golden Boot as FC Goa's striker in the 2017-18 season. In 20 games he scored 18 goals
2018-19: Ferrán Corominas (FC Goa)
Ferrán Corominas won the golden boot as FC Goa's striker for the second consecutive season in 2018-19. He scored 16 goals in 20 games
2019-20: Nerijus Valskis (Chennaiyin FC)
After scoring 15 goals in the sixth edition of the ISL, the Lithuanian striker was named the league's Golden Boot winner
2020-21: Igor Angulo (FC Goa)
Igor Angulo of FC Goa won the ISL Golden Boot in the 7th season, scoring 14 goals in 21 matches
