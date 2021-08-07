GOLD - Neeraj Chopra creates history at Tokyo Olympics
By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
The Bridge
Neeraj Chopra brings a track and field medal for India after a 100 year-long wait.
The Bridge
Neeraj Chopra threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to win the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
The Bridge
He became the only second Indian athlete after Norman Pritchard to win a medal in a track and field event.
Click here
The Bridge
The Haryana lad threw a massive 87.05m in his first attempt.
The Bridge
Followed by a humongous 87.58m throw in the second attempt leading the event.
The Bridge
Neeraj Chopra now also boasts of the country's best-ever performance in any field event at the Olympics.
The Bridge
His gold medal took India's medal tally to 7, making this India's most successful campaign at the Olympic Games.
Read more