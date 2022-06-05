Gold Medals in Indian Olympic History
Indian hockey men’s team - Amsterdam 1928
The Indian hockey team scored 29 goals in five matches to win its first Olympic gold medal
Indian hockey men’s team - Los Angeles 1932
India secured a massive 24-1 win against the USA and ensured a second-consecutive Olympic gold medal
Indian hockey men’s team - Berlin 1936
With Dhyan Chand as captain, the Indian hockey team completed a hat-trick of Olympic golds at Berlin 1936
Indian hockey men’s team - London 1948
Independent India's 1st gold came after beating hosts Great Britain 4-0
Indian hockey men’s team - Helsinki 1952
The Indian hockey team overcame the midnight sun and cold conditions to win their fifth-consecutive Olympic gold medal
Indian hockey men’s team, gold medal - Melbourne 1956
India did not concede a single goal in the entire tournament, and won against Pakistan in finals
Indian hockey men’s team - Tokyo 1964
India recorded four wins and two draws in the group stages and beat Australia in the semis followed by win against Pakistan
Indian hockey men’s team - Moscow 1980
In the final, the Indian team beat Spain 4-3 to win the last gold medal in hockey till now
Abhinav Bindra - men’s 10m air rifle shooting - Beijing 2008
The Indian shooter shot a near-perfect 10.8 with his final shot, ensuring India’s first individual Olympic gold medal
Neeraj Chopra - men’s javelin throw
Neeraj Chopra threw 87.58m to clinch India's first athletic gold medal
