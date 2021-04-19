A former student of the National Institute of Sports, Abid Khan, became a sensation on the internet
In a video that surfaced on social media, Khan, a professionally trained boxer, is seen showcasing his sharp shadowboxing skills
He was once a coach in the army teams for five years.
However, he was forced to quit due to poverty and drive an autorickshaw to make ends meet.
Anand Mahindra took notice of Khan's story and tweeted saying he wants to invest and support Abid to open up a boxing academy.
a viral video changed the fate of Abid Khan and now he is back to coaching poor kids
