Seema Kumari, a graduate of the YUWA class of 2021 has received a full scholarship from the Harvard University in Cambridge.
Seema hails from the remote village of Dahu in Ormanjhi, Jharkhand.
Her parents are illiterate and rely on subsistence farming. Her father also works as a labourer at a local thread factory.
Seema avoided child marriage, defended her right to an education, and played football.
She will be the first woman in her family to attend a university.
The YUWA school supports girls from impoverished families belonging to rural Jharkhand.
Seema started working as a Football coach to pay her school fees.
In 2018, she was accepted to the Washington University.
Global icon and Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday took to her Twitter handle to heap praises on Seema.