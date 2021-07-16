Meet all flag bearers for India at the Summer Olympics

By Ankur Singh
1920

Purma Banerjee (Athletics)
1932

Lal Shah Bokhari (Hockey)
1936

Dhyan Chand (Hockey)
1948

Talimeren Ao (Football)
1952& 1956

Balbir Singh Sr. (Hockey)
1964

Gurbachan Singh Randhawa (Athletics)
1972

Neville Devine Jones (Boxing)
1984

Zafar Iqbal (Hockey)
1988

Kartar Singh Dhillon (Wrestling)
1992

Shiny-Abraham Wilson (Athletics)
1996

Pargat Singh (Hockey)
2000

Leander Paes (Tennis)
2004

Anju Bobby George (Athletics)
2008

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Shooting)
2012

Sushil Kumar (Wrestling)
2016

Abhinav Bindra (Shooting)
2021

MC Mary Kom & Manpreet Singh (Boxing & Hockey)
