Meet all flag bearers for India at the Summer Olympics
By Ankur Singh
1920
Purma Banerjee (Athletics)
1932
Lal Shah Bokhari (Hockey)
1936
Dhyan Chand (Hockey)
1948
Talimeren Ao (Football)
1952& 1956
Balbir Singh Sr. (Hockey)
1964
Gurbachan Singh Randhawa (Athletics)
1972
Neville Devine Jones (Boxing)
1984
Zafar Iqbal (Hockey)
1988
Kartar Singh Dhillon (Wrestling)
1992
Shiny-Abraham Wilson (Athletics)
1996
Pargat Singh (Hockey)
2000
Leander Paes (Tennis)
2004
Anju Bobby George (Athletics)
2008
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (Shooting)
2012
Sushil Kumar (Wrestling)
2016
Abhinav Bindra (Shooting)
2021
MC Mary Kom & Manpreet Singh (Boxing & Hockey)
