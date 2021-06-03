First Indian woman World Champion in chess - Koneru Humpy
Grand Master Koneru Humpy, one of the prominent and world's top female chess player with FIDE rating 2586, and India's best women chess player
In 2020, Koneru Humpy claimed title Cairns Cup, which is known as strongest tournament ever held in women’s chess edge passing World Champion Ju
And year before in 2019, She won Skolkovo FIDE Grand Prix and World Rapid Championship
In her earlier days of chess, She began by winning a district chess championship
Also rattled off four Indian national championships: an under-8 title in 1995 followed by under-10, under-12 and under-15 titles in 1996
In 1999 Koneru won two open titles the under-14 national championship and the under-12 Asian Youth Chess Championship
By the end of 2000, at only 13 years of age, Koneru became the youngest to win the British Ladies Championship
Her accomplishment broke the 61-year record held by WIM Elaine Pritchard
And by this Koneru achieved her first GM norm at nearly 14 years and three months old
By 2002 after winning the VIII Elekes Memorial Grandmaster tournament, she became Grand Master at the age of 15
In 2003, She was awarded by Arjuna award and in 2007 by Padma Shri
