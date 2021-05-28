First Indian woman to climb Mt. Everest twice. Know her story

By Neelajit Sarkar
The Bridge

Santosh Yadav, The First Indian Woman To Have Scaled Mt Everest Twice

The Bridge

Santosh Yadav’s first summit was back in 1992, she also become youngest woman in the world to climb the Everest

The Bridge

During her 1992 Everest mission, she helped another climber by sharing her oxygen

The Bridge

In the following next year she joined an Indo-Nepalese Women’s expedition to the Everest

The Bridge

Santosh Yadav also became first woman to successfully climb Mount Everest from Kangshung Face

The Bridge

Kangshung Face is the eastern-facing side of the peak, one of the Chinese sides of Mount Everest. It is considered to be a dangerous route of ascent to the summit

The Bridge

Later, Yadav was awarded the National Adventure Award in 1994, now known as the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, India’s highest adventure sports honor

The Bridge

Santosh was also awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2000

Tap here for more

CLICK HERE