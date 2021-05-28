First Indian woman to climb Mt. Everest twice. Know her story
By Neelajit Sarkar
Santosh Yadav, The First Indian Woman To Have Scaled Mt Everest Twice
Santosh Yadav’s first summit was back in 1992, she also become youngest woman in the world to climb the Everest
During her 1992 Everest mission, she helped another climber by sharing her oxygen
In the following next year she joined an Indo-Nepalese Women’s expedition to the Everest
Santosh Yadav also became first woman to successfully climb Mount Everest from Kangshung Face
Kangshung Face is the eastern-facing side of the peak, one of the Chinese sides of Mount Everest. It is considered to be a dangerous route of ascent to the summit
Later, Yadav was awarded the National Adventure Award in 1994, now known as the Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, India’s highest adventure sports honor
Santosh was also awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, in 2000
