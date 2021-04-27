Can’t we fight Covid-crisis the IPL way?
By Sayan Chatterjee
Black bands on players’ arms to remember those who have succumbed to the virus

A minute of silence before every match starts

A running ticker on the screen with important helpline numbers

Franchise owners at the venues maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at all times

Fund-raising campaigns to support frontline workers

A 'Covid Heroes' segment like they did last year

Franchises opening up their social media handles to help disseminate information

