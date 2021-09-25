Facts about Kabaddi you probably never heard of
Keyur Jain
The Bridge
It is believed that Kabaddi was played in India as far back as 4000 years in southern India, in Tamil Nadu
The word ‘Kabaddi’ has come from a Tamil word, Kai-pidi, which means ‘holding hands’
At the 1936 Berlin Olympics, India demonstrated kabaddi to an international audience.
Pro Kabaddi is the third most-watched Indian sports league in India after IPL and ISL
Kabaddi is gaining popularity in Europe. The European Kabaddi Championships will be held in Cyprus from October 2-3 2021, according to World Kabaddi
Kabaddi is one of the few team sports that does not require any equipment other than ground and referee
Kabaddi is the National Sport of Bangladesh
