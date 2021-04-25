Facts about India at the Olympics
Sayan Chatterjee
PV Sindhu is the only Indian woman to have an Olympic silver, others before her had all won bronze medals.
Former hockey player, Balbir Singh, holds the record for most goals in an Olympic final with 5 against Netherlands in 1952.
Abhinav Bindra has the only individual gold medal for India at the Olympics which he won in Beijing, 2008.
India’s most successful campaign was in London, 2012, where we won a total of 6 medals.
Twice have women dominated their male counterparts; Karnam Malleswari won the lone bronze in 2000 while PV Sindhu and Sakshi Malik tasted success in 2016.
PV Sindhu is also India’s youngest medalist at the Olympics; she was just 21 when she won the silver medal in Rio.
India sent its largest contingent to the Olympics during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games with a 117-member contingent.
