Events to watch out for in June 2022
Bolat Turlykhanov Cup
The Bolat Turlykhanov Cup is a wrestling event which will held in Almaty, Kazakhstan from 2 and 5 June 2022
Khelo india youth games
Panchkula is all set to host the 4th edition of Khelo India Youth Games from 4th - 13th June
AFC Asian Cup qualifiers
The third round of the AFC qualifications to be held on 8th - 14th June at Kolkata
Hockey Pro League
Belgium's Antwerp will be hosting hockey match Between India and Belgium
Indonesia Open
Jakarta to host Indonesia Open, a Badminton event on June 14th -19th
Hockey Pro League
India will be playing against the host ,Netherlands on June 18-19
Hockey Pro League
On 21-22 June India to play against USA in Rotterdam
World Cup Stage 3 Finals
The French Capital, Paris to host the Archery World Cup on 21-26 June
Matteo Pellicone
Italy, Rome will be hosting this wrestling event on June 21-25
Malaysia Open
The Badminton event will be hosted on 28 June to 3 July in Kuala Lumpur
Indonesia Masters
On June 7th to 12th Kuala Lumpur is going to host the Badminton Event
