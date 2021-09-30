European clubs with ties to Indian football currently
By- Keyur Jain
RB Leipzig – FC Goa
In 2019, ISL Club FC Goa partnered with Bundesliga club RB Leipzig, with the primary focus being on youth development and coaching
FC Basel – Chennai City
Swiss club, FC Basel, bought a minority stake in the I-League club and invested around €20 million in the former I-League champions in 2019
Rangers FC – Bengaluru FC
ISL team Bengaluru FC established a collaboration with the Scottish powerhouse Rangers Football Club in 2019
Borussia Dortmund – Hyderabad FC
In 2020, ISL team Hyderabad FC announced a collaboration with German giants Borussia Dortmund, the focus of the partnership in youth development and coaching
City Football - Mumbai City FC
In 2019, City Football Group (CFG) acquired a 65 percent stake in ISL Club Mumbai City FC
