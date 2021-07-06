Euro 2020 Italy vs Spain: The most memorable rivalry

By Ankur Singh
The Bridge
Italy and Spain will renew one of football's great rivalries in London on 7th July.
The Bridge
The teams have met ten times at major tournaments, with Italy having enjoyed the upper hand.
The Bridge
Until Spain beat them on penalties to win EURO 2008.
The Bridge

Click here

As Semi-Final is near let's have a look at some of the fiercest rivalry between both teams.
The Bridge

1934 World Cup quarter-finals

Italy 1-1 Spain (aet); Italy 1-0 Spain
The Bridge

EURO 1988 Group Stage

Italy 1- 0 Spain
The Bridge

1994 World Cup quarter-finals

Italy 2-1 Spain
The Bridge

EURO 2008 Quarterfinal

Spain 4-2 Italy (Penalties)
The Bridge

EURO Final 2012

Spain 4-0 Italy
The Bridge

Euro Round of 16

Italy 2-0 Spain
The Bridge

Read more