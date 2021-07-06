Euro 2020 Italy vs Spain: The most memorable rivalry
By Ankur Singh
Italy and Spain will renew one of football's great rivalries in London on 7th July.
The teams have met ten times at major tournaments, with Italy having enjoyed the upper hand.
Until Spain beat them on penalties to win EURO 2008.
As Semi-Final is near let's have a look at some of the fiercest rivalry between both teams.
1934 World Cup quarter-finals
Italy 1-1 Spain (aet); Italy 1-0 Spain
EURO 1988 Group Stage
Italy 1- 0 Spain
1994 World Cup quarter-finals
Italy 2-1 Spain
EURO 2008 Quarterfinal
Spain 4-2 Italy (Penalties)
EURO Final 2012
Spain 4-0 Italy
Euro Round of 16
Italy 2-0 Spain
