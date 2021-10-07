Esports games which will be featured as medal events at Asian Games 2022
By Ankur Singh
Street Fighter V
Street Fighter V is going to be the first Fighting Game to be included at the Asian Games 2022.
League of Legends
It is one of the most popular free-to-play multiplayer online battle arenas and was a part of Asian Games 2018.
PUBG Mobile
PUBG Mobile, the game ported to mobile devices, is the first Battle Royale game to be included in the Asian Games.
Arena of Valor
The 5v5 multiplayer online battle arena was a demonstration event at the Asian Games 2018, in which China took the Gold medal.
Dream Three Kingdoms 2
The free-to-play RPG game is exclusive to the Chinese region and has almost no presence outside that country.
Dota 2
Dota 2, one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arenas is a brand-new addition to the Asian Games.
EA Sports FIFA
FIFA is all set to make its debut in the Asian Games with FIFA 22 released on October 1.
HearthStone
The online digital collectible card game was included as a demonstration event in the Asian Games 2018.
