Emma Raducanu wins US Open 2021
Emma Raducanu, 18, won her first Grand Slam title in the first US Open final between two unseeded players
She defeated Leylah Fernandez, 19, in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3
Raducanu became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam title since Virginia Wade won Wimbledon in 1977
Raducanu is also the youngest woman to win a major since Maria Sharapova defeated Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final in 2004
The British teenager won ten consecutive matches at Flushing Meadows
Raducanu finished the tournament as the first player to not drop a set in the US Open since Serena Williams in 2014
